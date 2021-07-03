ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City's fire crews put out a fire a playground in north St. Louis City Saturday afternoon.
The fire happened at Nance Elementary's playground near Riverview Circle. According to St. Louis Public schools, there is summer school going on there. We asked the fire department is fireworks might be to blame, but we were told the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
