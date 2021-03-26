ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Blues were back at the Enterprise Center Friday for the first time since the loss of Bobby Plager.
It felt like a family affair as former players and fans came out to pay their respects. News 4's Brooke Grimsley has the story in the above video.
The Blues confirmed Plager's death, saying in a statement, "today, our hearts are broken, but one day they will be warmed again by memories of his character, humor and strong love for his family, our community, the St. Louis Blues and generations of fans who will miss him dearly."
