ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Gloria! Gloria! Gloria!
Are you tired of hearing the song yet? Yeah, not us... or the diehard St. Louis Blues fans.
In honor of the Blues winning the Stanley Cup Championship and making franchise history, Y98 will play Laura Branigan’s song "Gloria" for the next 24 hours.
In May, the station played the 1980s bop about 224 times to celebrate the Note taking down the Dallas Stars 2-1 in the Western Conference semifinal playoff series.
