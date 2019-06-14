ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Gloria! Gloria! Gloria!
Are you tired of hearing the song yet? Yeah, not us... or the diehard St. Louis Blues fans either.
In honor of the Blues winning the Stanley Cup Championship and making franchise history, Y98 played Laura Branigan’s song "Gloria" for 24 hours.
In May, the station played the 1980s bop about 224 times to celebrate the Note taking down the Dallas Stars 2-1 in the Western Conference semifinal playoff series.
Thursday, the radio station matched their May round of song plays with 224!
