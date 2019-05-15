ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – ‘Gloria’ singer Laura Branigan died long before the Blues started using her song to celebrate, but her management company is on board with the victory anthem!
A Twitter page that appears to be run by Other Half Entertainment, which, according to their website, carries on and oversees the musical legacy of the multi-platinum recording artist, has embraced St. Louis Blues’ fans love for the song.
Read: Why Gloria? Here's the story behind the Blues' victory song
The verified Laura Branigan page has retweeted many ‘Gloria' Blues fan videos, but it is going viral for the apparent response to a man asking to “PLAY GLORIA (for the Bruins).”
The page’s May 13 response to a tweet showing a ‘Play Gloria’ shirt in Boston Bruins colors was: “WHAT is this???”Play Gloria” is NOT a Bruins thing...it’s a @StLouisBlues thing! Try again! #LetsGoBlues #PlayGloria #LauraBranigan #Gloria ~ Kathy, Other Half Entertainment”
WHAT is this???🤔”Play Gloria” is NOT a Bruins thing🙄...it’s a @StLouisBlues thing!💙💛🎶 Try again! #LetsGoBlues #PlayGloria #LauraBranigan #Gloria ~ Kathy, Other Half Entertainment https://t.co/jKuWkEe36P— Laura Branigan (@laurabranigan) May 14, 2019
Branigan died in 2004 from a previously-undiagnosed ventricular brain aneurysm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.