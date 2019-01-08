UNIVERSITY CITY (KMOV.com) - A play detailing the events that unfolded after the shooting of Mike Brown in Ferguson in 2014 is set to premiere Wednesday.

The play is titled “Canfield Drive” and is being put on the by the St. Louis Black Rep. Organizers say it has taken them four years to research and get the play on stage.

“People are really excited about this production. We’re getting a lot of feedback in terms of thinking the story needs to told, hopeful for the kind of dialogue and conversation that can stimulate,” said Ron Himes, the Producing Director of "Canfield Drive."

Michael Brown sculpture on display at the Contemporary Art Museum St Louis Artist Sanford Biggers' sculpture "BAM (for Michael)," which is dedicated to Michael Brown, is on view at the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis (CAM) through December 30.

The production will run January 9 – January 27 at the Edison Theatre at Washington University.

You can order tickets by clicking here or calling 314-534-3807. The box office is located at 6662 Olive Blvd in University City.