(CBSNews.com) - The series finale of "Game of Thrones" included another embarrassing mishap — and it had nothing to do with the plot. Two weeks after the show mistakenly left a coffee cup in a scene, eagle-eyed fans caught sight of plastic water bottles visible during a key dramatic scene.
In the final episode of Season 8, entitled "Iron Throne," the surviving lords, ladies and significant advisors gathered in Kings Landing to select a new leader of Westeros. Among the group was Samwell Tarley (played by John Bradley) — Jon Snow's best friend — who was probably thirsty between shoots after suggesting democracy as a form of government moving forward.
Cup and now a plastic bottle 😂😂😂 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/NMH8s3YLDW— Na be el (@Upbeat_nabeel) May 20, 2019
The water bottle appeared around the 46-minute mark next to Sam's legs for just a second. Keen observers took notice on Twitter.
Sam brought a plastic bottle to the council to raise awareness about global warming and recycling #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/7tUBXLZfas— cams | ADA WONG’S BITCH (@camsde4) May 20, 2019
Sam is v smart he invented democracy AND polyethylene terephthalate. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/sKvCHCAwKW— Anthony Oliveira (@meakoopa) May 20, 2019
a water bottle in King’s Landing!! #got #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/mwGQlsLwnh— Beth (@bethisloco) May 20, 2019
The coffee cup.Dany forgot Euron's fleet.The plastic bottle.All in Season 8.LMAO😂😂. #GameofThrones— FENTY 🍒 (@RihannaNepal) May 20, 2019
LMAOOO I CAN'T BREATHE THEY DID IT AGAIN 💀💀 First Starbucks now a water bottle this show is a joke #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale #TheFinalEpisode pic.twitter.com/9YaFF8Pnm6— ℝίτα🐉||GoT Spoilers (@JonxDanyy) May 20, 2019
