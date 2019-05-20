Water bottle spotted
(CBSNews.com) - The series finale of "Game of Thrones" included another embarrassing mishap — and it had nothing to do with the plot. Two weeks after the show mistakenly left a coffee cup in a scene, eagle-eyed fans caught sight of plastic water bottles visible during a key dramatic scene.

In the final episode of Season 8, entitled "Iron Throne," the surviving lords, ladies and significant advisors gathered in Kings Landing to select a new leader of Westeros. Among the group was Samwell Tarley (played by John Bradley) — Jon Snow's best friend — who was probably thirsty between shoots after suggesting democracy as a form of government moving forward.

The water bottle appeared around the 46-minute mark next to Sam's legs for just a second. Keen observers took notice on Twitter.

Some other fans spotted a second water bottle next to Ser Davos as well.

Much like the coffee cup incident on "The Last of the Starks" episode, fans expressed shock at the gaffe considering that the season cost millions to produce and took two years to hit HBO. 

HBO deleted the coffee cup after fans made enough noise about it. CBS News reached out to the network to see if it also planned to remove the plastic water bottles from season finale.
 

