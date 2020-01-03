FRONTENAC, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The family of a police officer who was fatally shot while responding to a call at a store in Wellston was presented a plaque on Friday.
READ: 'I apologize for what happened;' Person of interest in shooting of Ofc. Langsdorf admits he was at shooting scene
Michael Langsdorf was shot and killed when he responded to a call at Wellston Market for a bad check. The shooting occurred in June.
The organization “Rolling for BackStoppers” presented a plaque to Langsdorf’s children and presented a $5,000 check to BackStoppers from the fundraising events they held in 2019.
“What we wanted to do was be a big support mechanism for funding for BackStoppers. We are made up primarily of first responders, but we have support of local business leaders as well,” said Guy Jennings with Rolling for BackStoppers.
Rolling for BackStoppers supports BackStoppers through a series of wheel-oriented fundraisers, which includes a car and bike show, motorcycle ride and skate night.
