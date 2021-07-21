ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A new plant-based food delivery service has launched in the St. Louis area.
rootberry, a St. Louis-based business, focuses on making "delicious food that just happens to be healthy". No animal or animal by-products are used in their meals. All their ingredients are sustainably sourced in fully recyclable packaging.
The company's Nutrition Leader Alex Caspero and Food Experience Leader Chuck Friedhoff developed a menu of nearly 30 no prep needed dishes for everyone to enjoy. They include shareables, entrees, snacks and sweets. The meals are ready to eat or heat in minutes by heating in the microwave or oven.
Online ordering is open with delivery times on Monday through Wednesday and on Sundays. To place an order, enter your zip code after selecting your order.
