ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced he is working on a plan that could ease restrictions on indoor dining in St. Louis County.
Page said the Health Department is currently working with restaurant advisors to detail a plan that would allow restaurants to resume limited indoor dining by the first week in January.
The groups are still meeting to finalize details but some of the discussion has been focused on adjusting ways of serving to reduce contact and requiring maks whenever a customer is not eating.
Crowd size capacity is also likely to be restricted.
"If the number of daily new cases of COVID-19 remains stable, I intend to announce details of the limited re-opening plan sometime next week," Page said.
Page also stressed that indoor dining will still carry risks of contracting and spreading the virus while outlining the importance of the community cooperating with health orders.
"The CDC and the White House Task Force consider anything above about 145 new cases per day to be very high risk for a jurisdiction of our size. And our hospital system remains dangerously stressed," he said. "We have a long way to go in our fight against this disease."
On Dec. 14, the county executive extended the virus-related restrictions for another two weeks after COVID-19 numbers remained stagnant. The ban, put in place in mid-November, aimed to cut down on the transmission of COVID-19, according to Page.
For weeks, restaurant owners have protested the restrictions. One restaurant owner said they have been working hard to reduce the spread and keep their doors open.
"We've been here 16 years. we've worked hard, very hard and I can't see giving it up," said Roseann Espino, who owns Espino's Mexican Bar and Grill in Chesterfield with her husband. "Who does Sam Page think he is?"
Earlier in December, the Missouri Court of Appeals sided with St. Louis County over the ban. The court agreed that the protocols implemented are designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus while letting restaurants serve customers through other options like outdoors dining, carry-out, curbside, or delivery service.
