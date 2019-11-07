NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The Missouri State Highways and Transportation Commission has approved contractors for a plan to overhaul a stretch of I-270 in North County.
Officials approved a contractor for the $278 million project Thursday. They will work to improve an 8-mile stretch of the highway between North Lindbergh in Hazelwood and Highway 367 in Bellefontaine Neighbors.
The plan calls for adding lanes, rebuilding eight interchanges and 12 bridges over the highway.
Work is scheduled to start next spring and be finished in 2023.
