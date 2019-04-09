(KMOV.com) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is encouraging homeowners and landscapers to avoid planting Bradford pear trees this spring, while local groups are working to get rid of the ones already invading the St. Louis area.
Bradford pears or the Callery pear tree multiplies quickly and is a non-native tree to Missouri. They were introduced into the area in the 1960s from China. The trees are often sold at big box stores like Lowers and Home Depot. They have pretty flowers in the spring.
“Before you see the pretty flowers, you can smell the horrible smell that comes off of them,” said Cory Knoblauch with Forest ReLeaf.
He says the trees are dangerous because of their weak branches.
“They break apart really easily and in wind storms and ice storms especially, they can split apart really easily they have weak branch unions,” he explained.
That’s why they are encouraging people to get rid of the trees from their yards. They will offer a free native tree for every photo you show of a cut down Callery pear. You can pick them up at CommuniTree Gardens Nursery in Creve Coeur Park (2194 Creve Coeur Mill Rd) on April 26 from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
They are also working with a local high school student to rid some of the trees from the area. Grayson Selsor is a sophomore at Ladue High School and is working towards his Eagle Scout award. His plan, if approved, is to help remove dozens of trees from the I-270 and I-64 interchange and plant native, non-invasive trees.
“I want to do this project because it helps the community and Missouri,” said Selsor.
Other options for your yard include Serviceberry trees which produce similar showy white blooms in the spring and have small red fruit that attract wildlife, the American plum, hawthorn, eastern redbud and Missouri’s state tree, the flowering dogwood. Hawthorns provide bountiful fruit and attractive fall color. Dogwoods thrive in shady areas but can be difficult to grow.
