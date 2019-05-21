ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – With the threat of severe weather Tuesday night, Busch Stadium and the Enterprise Center are working to keep fans safe.
The Blues and Cardinals have home games as the severe weather is expected to come into the area.
4Warn Alert: Severe storm threat Tuesday evening
The Enterprise Center put out a statement stating they will have all fans remain in their seats until the severe weather passes. If the storm hits at the end of the game, fans will be allowed to stay inside the arena until the threat is over.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals said if the severe weather is significant they will postpone their game against the Royals and fans will be moved to designated storm shelters inside the stadium. Busch Stadium is a certified storm shelter by the National Weather Service.
The puck drop for the Blues and Sharks is 7 p.m. The Cardinals will take on their cross-state rival starting at 7:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.