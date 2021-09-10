ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- On September 11, 2015 a 21-foot steel I-beam from the World Trade Center arrived in St. Louis. It was to be used for a 9/11 memorial at Jefferson Barracks but six years later, the memorial still hasn't been built.
Unlike the three other 9/11 memorials in the St. Louis area that have steel from the twin towers, the one at Jefferson Barracks will be constructed on land that the National Guard plans to donate, but the land is still federal property under the authority of the military.
"There's a huge hierarchy and bureaucracy within the military and within our cities and our county governments," said Cassie Strom.
Strom is a retired major general and president of the Jefferson Barracks Heritage Foundation.
According to Strom, initially, plans for a memorial were delayed by squabbles over who would pay for it. Then the foundation stepped in and developed a plan. It includes a memorial plaza that'll be home to a memorial for Missouri Medal of Honor recipients, a visitor's center and a 9/11 memorial with the steel I-beam.
"We have support for this plan for this memorial garden from the Governor, down to the leadership here at the guard unit," she said.
She said the only hang-up in moving forward has been the Office of Administration, which hasn't given its approval. The bureaucratic delay has dragged on two years.
Strom said there's strong support for the project from potential financial backers, but government rules are preventing the foundation from even raising funds for the project until the land is transferred to their possession.
"When things are owned by the government and under the auspices of the military, there are lots of different rules and regulations on what you can do and what kind of money can come in to support development," she said.
Strom said she's confident the 9/11 memorial will get built one day, but she didn't want to predict when. Currently the steel beam is kept in a grassy area within the secure fencing of the National Guard installation.
