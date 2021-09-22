AUGUSTA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 12-hole championship golf course will soon join the long list of projects included within a $100 million investment in Missouri wine country.
Investor David Hoffmann, of Hoffmann Family of Companies, unveiled the plans for the course at Balducci Vineyards in Augusta.
"I think the first hole is going to be 465 yards so it's challenging from the par 4 and the championship tees," Hoffmann said. "It'll cut right through the lakes in there, there are little rock cliffs, all kinds of beauty."
Hoffmann is currently in the permit process and hopes to break ground on the course in spring of 2022. Rees Jones, son of renowned golf course architect Robert Trent Jones Jr., will design the course.
"This is a 12-hole golf course but you can play one of the six hole loops a third time to have an 18 hole round," Jones said. "12 holes really became popular during COVID when people were working from home and didn't want to spend all day golfing, just a few hours in the morning or afternoon."
Plans to host local, regional and national tournaments are also being discussed.
The course joins several other projects currently underway, including plans for a 60-room, 5-star hotel. If approved, it will sit along Highway 94 in between Jackson and Church Streets as you enter downtown Augusta.
Hoffmann Family of Companies also purchased the nearby Emmaus Homes Campus, which will be converted into a smaller 18 room luxury hotel. Between the two, it's estimated 300 jobs will be brought to Augusta.
"I think it'll be a destination within itself, but if you want to do something else while you're here, great," said Hoffmann.
Aesthetic improvements have already been made to several of the wineries and vineyards acquired over the last year, including Mount Pleasant Estates and Balducci Vineyards. Fresh coats of paint, new roofs, lighting and restoration of century-old wine cellars are complete.
A 500-seat amphitheater is also planned for the Balducci property, with final details still being worked out.
Within the next month, Hoffmann said people can expect to see a 96' luxury yacht docked near downtown St. Charles, as the company awaits a larger dock being built at Klondike Park in Augusta. The boat will make trips back and forth and offer sightseeing cruises, sunset cruises and host private events.
"It's already being booked," he said. "We're really excited about what it offers to this area."
In all, Hoffmann Family of Companies has acquired six vineyards and four wineries, including Montelle, Mount Pleasant Estates, Balducci Vineyards and Augusta Wine Company. A trolley system runs between the four wineries on weekends, shuttling between 500 to 1,000 people during the three-day span.
For the first time ever, Hoffmann said 60,000 bottles of wine made in Augusta are being shipped out of state to Florida.
"I'm just hoping we don't run out of wine!" he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.