ST. LOUIS (CBS News and KMOV.com) – The Planned Parenthood clinic in the Central West End is expected to defy state law regarding abortion, CBS News reports.
Read: St. Louis Planned Parenthood's license will not expire...for now, judge rules
The Missouri law says the clinic must perform two pelvic exams before an abortion procedure. Missouri has some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country, requiring a consent process, 72-hour waiting period and two pelvic exams before a woman undergoes a procedure.
“We no longer need to do this unnecessary and medically unethical, invasive, unconformable pelvic exam as part of informed consent,” said clinic Medical Director Dr. David Eisenberg. “We are choosing to provide the best quality, patient-centered care that we’ve always provided at Planned Parenthood. That includes doing things that are driven by science, by evidence and by what’s medically appropriate.”
The clinic has been one of the focal points in the abortion debate. The state claims it violated laws and regulations. A recent inspection found the clinic broke the law performing an abortion at 21 weeks. Missouri law bans the procedure at 20 weeks.
In a letter, the clinic plans to file in district court on Thursday, they cite a recent statement from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists that says, “Routine multiple pelvic exams for women seeking abortion care are unwarranted, invasive and not supported by evidence.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.