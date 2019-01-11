BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A plane slid off the runway when it landed at Columbia Regional Airport in mid-Missouri Friday.
American Eagle flight 5766 was taxing to the gate when it slid off the icy runway. The flight is operated by Mesa Airlines, American Airlines said.
80 passengers and crew members were on board. American Airlines says nobody was injured.
The passengers were taken off the plane and to the terminal.
