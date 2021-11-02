ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – No injuries were reported after a plane had to make an emergency landing in the Metro East.
According to officials, a plane landed in a field near Illinois Route 163 and Imbs Road in St. Clair County around 9 a.m. Tuesday. It is unknown what prompted the pilot to make an emergency stop.
This is a developing story.
