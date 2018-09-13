CAHOKIA (KMOV.com) - A military training plane has made an emergency landing at the St. Louis Downtown Airport in Cahokia due to a medical emergency and mechanical problems.
The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency says firefighters from Cahokia and Sauget were called to the airport.
The plane landed without incident.
Both people on board the plane were taken to a hospital.
Other details were not immediately known.
