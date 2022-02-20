STAUNTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A plane crashed in Staunton, Illinois Sunday in a small field, police said.
A single engine 1948 Navion L-17B made an emergency landing in an open field near Decamp Road at Illinois Route 4 after it lost power, Illinois State Police said in a press release. None of the three men on board were injured in the crash.
The aircraft only had minor damage. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the incident.
No other information was released.
