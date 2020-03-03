LINCOLN, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A deadly plane crash has closed a stretch of interstate in Lincoln, Illinois.
The southbound lanes of Interstate 55 at milepost 126 were closed around 8:50 a.m. after a small plane crashed. After the plane crashed in the middle of the interstate, it reportedly became engulfed in flames.
Multiple people were on the aircraft when the crash occurred. Police said three people were killed.
The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified of the crash and is responding to the scene.
The southbound lanes of interstate are expected to be closed for upwards of five hours.
Lincoln is located about two hours northeast of St. Louis, above Springfield.
