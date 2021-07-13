CRESTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A plan to redevelop the old Crestwood Mall site will move forward after Dierbergs agreed to a tax incentive package.

The local supermarket chain gave the City of Crestwood an ultimatum to approve a request for $17 million in tax incentives, or the project is not feasible. However, Dierbergs agreed to a tax incentive plan that was previously approved for another project on the property in 2016. That package is worth $15 million.

Along with a new Dierbergs store, dozens of homes are planned for the site, with McBride as the developer. The tax incentives would not go towards the homes.