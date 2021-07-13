CRESTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A plan to redevelop the old Crestwood Mall site will move forward after Dierbergs agreed to a tax incentive package.
Crestwood's commission meeting Thursday to redevelop the old mall site ended with an ultimatum as city leaders weighed in on a tax incentive request from Dierbergs.
The local supermarket chain gave the City of Crestwood an ultimatum to approve a request for $17 million in tax incentives, or the project is not feasible. However, Dierbergs agreed to a tax incentive plan that was previously approved for another project on the property in 2016. That package is worth $15 million.
Along with a new Dierbergs store, dozens of homes are planned for the site, with McBride as the developer. The tax incentives would not go towards the homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.