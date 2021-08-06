ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Millions of dollars meant to help St. Louis out of the COVID-19 pandemic are closer to being approved.

Friday afternoon, the St. Louis Board of Estimates and Apportionment approved Board Bill 2, a plan to spend $168 million in federal funds. The bill goes next to the Board of Aldermen for final approval. Aldermen are currently on their summer break, but Aldermanic President Lewis Reed says he will call them in for a special session.

"Now the board can take its final action on it. So we will pass it by next Wednesday," said Reed.

"We're gonna invest in workforce development, affordable housing, public transit, road, streetlights, demolitions," said St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones.

The proposal includes $500 checks for some families who qualify. After the Board of Aldermen approves the bill, it needs a couple of signatures before funds start rolling out.