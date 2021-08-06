ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Millions of dollars meant to help St. Louis out of the COVID-19 pandemic are closer to being approved.
Friday afternoon, the St. Louis Board of Estimates and Apportionment approved Board Bill 2, a plan to spend $168 million in federal funds. The bill goes next to the Board of Aldermen for final approval. Aldermen are currently on their summer break, but Aldermanic President Lewis Reed says he will call them in for a special session.
St. Louis City leaders got into heated arguments and bickering Wednesday before approving Mayor Tishaura Jones' plan for over $80 million in pandemic relief aid.
"Now the board can take its final action on it. So we will pass it by next Wednesday," said Reed.
"We're gonna invest in workforce development, affordable housing, public transit, road, streetlights, demolitions," said St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones.
The proposal includes $500 checks for some families who qualify. After the Board of Aldermen approves the bill, it needs a couple of signatures before funds start rolling out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.