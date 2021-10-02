ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Friday, a bill aimed to rename a section of a north St. Louis road in honor of former Congressman R Lacy Clay got one step closer to becoming law.
Board Bill 88 authorizes a section of Natural Bridge from Newstead Avenue and Fair Avenue to be named the “WM. Lacy Clay Way”. Clay was a 10-term incumbent who served in the US House of Representatives since 2000 when his father retired. A member of the Clay family has held the seat since 1969.
Alderman John Collins-Muhammad Jr, who introduced the bill on Aug. 30, tweeted his excitement. The bill was perfected Friday and awaits a final vote.
Im very proud to play a role in honoring @LacyClayMO1, in dedicating a portion of Natural Bridge Avenue to be renamed to “Wm. Lacy Clay Blvd.” Representative Clay served the St. Louis area for over 30 years dedicating his life to the people of #StL@TheBlackCaucus pic.twitter.com/78AoFpsjyy— John Collins-Muhammad Jr. (@JohnMuhammadJr) October 2, 2021
Editor's Note: News 4 previously reported the bill passed the Board of Aldermen. The bill has been perfected, and has been not passed.
