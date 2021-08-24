ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A plan is moving forward that would reduce the number of lanes on a stretch of Lindell Blvd.
The affected section of Lindell is from Skinker to Kingshighway. If the plan is adopted, the road would be reduced to one lane each way, and bike lanes would be added. Some say the change is necessary, citing speeding concerns that plague Lindell along Forest Park.
"I think its a great idea. I come here many days out of the week. I come out here and use the trails so I am in support of it," said Lauren Ferrari, who frequents Forest Park.
Others argue it will create a traffic nightmare for people getting to and from the Central West End.
"On balance, I think its a good idea, but I think its going to make a lot of people unhappy," said Roger Cargile, who also frequents Forest Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.