ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A plan is being launched to connect two of the busiest areas of downtown St. Louis.
Under the plan, $3 million will go towards revamping 7th Street, to better connect Ballpark Village with Washington Avenue. The work includes new sidewalks, traffic signals and cycling lanes on the westside of the street, from Walnut to Washington.
A spokesman for St. Louis City says bids for the project will go out very soon. Construction could be finished by the end of 2023.
