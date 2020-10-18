ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Families and teachers in the St. Louis Public School District are preparing for the first day of in-person learning on Monday, October 19. Students have the option to return to the classroom but virtual learning is still an option for families who aren’t comfortable heading back to class.
Mia Daughtery decided to send her kindergartener, Zara, back five days a week in-person to Mallinckrodt Academy of Gifted Instruction. Daugherty works full-time and said it’s been challenging to help her daughter learn virtually and get her own work accomplished. However, she said the decision to send her daughter back is a risk.
“It does give me anxiety to send her back to school just because I don’t know what that outcome is going to be and if there is going to be a negative effect on our family if she brings it home or she’s around someone that’s an elder,” Daugherty said.
District leaders said the goal is to keep class sizes between 12-15 students. Whether in-person learning five days a week is offered varies depending on each school and enrollment numbers. Some schools are offering hybrid models instead.
Gloria Nolan has a first and third grader and said she doesn’t feel comfortable sending her kids back yet.
“I didn’t want to send the kids separately and I also still don’t think things are getting better, I don’t think that the numbers have changed much, I think they’ve actually gotten a little worse,” Nolan said. “We were just getting the hang of virtual learning and so I really just don’t want to interrupt what the children are doing right now.”
Nolan and her family plan to watch the numbers and see how other children in the district do before sending their kids back. The district said all students will have their temperature checked and will be required to wear a mask. Both parents and school leaders hope this is a successful start and a safe return to normalcy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.