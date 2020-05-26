(CNN) — Pizza Hut is celebrating 2020 graduates by giving away free pizza.
The pizza chain posted on Twitter that it is giving away 500,000 medium one-topping pizzas.
To claim one, the company said to go to the website and sign up for a Hut Rewards account and receive a coupon.
The giveaway ends May 28 but the coupons can be redeemed online through June 4.
Pizza Hut said it teamed up with “America’s Dairy Farmers” for the giveaway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.