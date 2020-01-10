RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A pizza delivery driver was shot in Richmond Heights Wednesday night.
According to the Richmond Heights Police Department, the driver was in the 1000 block of Claytonia Terrace to deliver a pizza when he realized the home he was sent to was vacant. The delivery driver was then approached by four suspects who were wearing masks and showed weapons.
When the driver ran away, he was reportedly shot in the leg.
All four suspects are currently on the loose. No description of them has been provided by police.
The delivery driver was treated at the hospital and released.
Anyone with information urged to call Richmond Heights Police Department 314-655-3630
