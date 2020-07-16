ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A pizza delivery driver was robbed Wednesday when three men were waiting for him after a call.
The victim was called to deliver a pizza in the 7000 Block of Minnesota at 10 p.m.
When he arrived, three men met him and he saw one of them had a gun. Immediately, he gave up the food and the money he had on him, at which point the suspects fled the scene.
The man was not injured during the robbery.
