ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A snowy night often means a busy night for pizza delivery drivers at St. Louis Pizza and Wings, and in the back of their mind is always the threat of becoming the victim of a crime.
"Especially in the type of business we're in where we have cash, cars are always accessible, you think it might happen to you,” said Ashley Hampel, a manager at St. Louis Pizza and Wings in Southampton.
Last week, just across the street on Neosho, a Jets Pizza delivery driver was taking a pizza to the door when a thief got into his car and drove off. On January 13, a pizza driver was robbed of his pizza and property by five men armed with handguns.
On January 8, Richmond Heights police said a pizza delivery driver was shot when he made a delivery to a house that ended up being vacant. He was shot when he tried to run away.
These crimes against pizza delivery drivers are why Hampel’s work has made changes to policies, including drivers not having identifying placards on their cars, no uniforms, and they are never supposed to count cash in their car. Drivers are told if something looks off, to just leave.
"We’d rather have an angry customer than have one of our driver's lives in danger,” said Hampel.
For so many drivers, the death of Dave Matthews, an Imo’s delivery driver who was shot and killed while on the job, is a haunting reminder of the risks. Matthews, 31, was shot and killed in July 2018. No one was ever arrested in his death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.