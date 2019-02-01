ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – More than 80 residents were displaced after a pipe broke at the Castle Park Apartments overnight.
The 4-inch line burst at the apartment complex in the 1600 block of Castle Park in St. Louis County around 3:15 a.m. Residents told News 4 there was about two inches of water flooding the units.
The Red Cross has been dispatched to help those impacted by the break.
It is unknown when the break will be repaired.
No other information has been released.
