WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A stretch of northbound Highway 21 in Washington County, Mo. was closed due for several hours on Friday night due to a pipe bomb.
Authorities said the pipe bomb was located on Highway 21 north of Simpson Road, which is located north of Potosi.
The St. Louis Regional Bomb Squad was called in.
Authorities say traffic was being diverted across Highway E and Highway 47.
All lanes of Highway 21 re-opened around 9:30 p.m.
Another pipe bomb was found in Washington County in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.