PINE LAWN, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Pine Lawn residents say they’re taking extra precautions to keep rodents and wildlife out of their homes.

“I’ve placed the bricks around my shed to keep the racoons out,” said one resident.

Residents say in recent months. they’ve seen an significant increase in rodents and other wildlife entering their community. One resident sent News 4 cell phone video of a family of foxes in her backyard. Pine Lawn Alderwoman Regina Gathwright says the problem has gotten worse in recent months.

“We have more rodents possums, racoons, due to the fact that there's no public works,” Gathwright said.

She says earlier this year, Mayor Terry Epps eliminated all public works positions.

“He just did away with the Public Works Department,” she said.

Gathwright says before Epps eliminated these positions, the department would maintain cutting grass on vacant properties and alleyways.

“We have a lot of residents, seniors really upset at how the city is being kept,” she said.

Residents such as Daniel Metts say when they complain to the mayor about the overgrowth, his response is telling residents to cut it themselves.

“Then go around telling seniors, you want to seniors to do public works duty, that’s concerning,” Metts said.

Epps told News 4 he didn’t eliminate the Public Works Department. He says he hired four contractors to maintain the four wards for the city after two public works employees were injured. Epps didn’t elaborate on what their injuries were. Epps denies residents claims that contractors have not been working. He says they’ve been focused on city-owned lots before addressing the vacant ones.

“We’ve had a contractor cut since the spring, all our lots are cut and we continue to cut and maintain them,” Epps said.

Epps blames the increase in wildlife due to a large illegal dumping site three miles away in Wellston.

“People were illegally dumping all over, and when you have people dumping their household garbage, it’s going to attract rodents,” he said.