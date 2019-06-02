LINCOLN COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- An evacuation has been ordered Sunday for all areas protected by the Pin Oaks levee in Lincoln County, Mo.
Officials with the Lincoln County Emergency Management said the levee has been over-topped as of 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning and flooding is imminent.
READ: Historic crests expected on Mississippi River, threatening levees
Officials said if you live within the area protected by the levee, you should evacuate. This includes anywhere east of the railroad tracks within the city limits as well as Pin Oaks Farm Drive and other private roads.
Anyone in need of help during this evacuation order should call 911.
