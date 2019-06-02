LINCOLN COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- An evacuation has been ordered Sunday for all areas protected by the Pin Oaks levee in Lincoln County, Mo.
Officials with the Lincoln County Emergency Management said the levee has been breached as of 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning and flooding is imminent.
Jim Sharp with the Lincoln County Emergency Management said the breach is about 100 feet wide and growing.
READ: Historic crests expected on Mississippi River, threatening levees
Sharp said officials are going door-to-door in the area protected by the levee, informing people they must evacuate.
This includes anywhere east of the railroad tracks within the city limits as well as Pin Oaks Farm Drive and other private roads.
Anyone in need of help during this evacuation order should call 911.
