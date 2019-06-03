LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An evacuation was been ordered Sunday for all areas protected by the Pin Oak levee in Lincoln County, Mo.
Officials with the Lincoln County Emergency Management said the levee was overtopped as of 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning and flooding was imminent.
Officials said the levee failed and was breached Sunday afternoon.
Jim Sharp with the Lincoln County Emergency Management said the breach is about 100 feet wide and growing.
Sharp said officials went door-to-door in the area protected by the levee, informing people they must evacuate.
"One o'clock in the morning and they banged on my door," said resident Randy Harding.
This includes anywhere east of the railroad tracks within the city limits as well as Pin Oaks Farm Drive and other private roads.
Waters from the Mississippi slowly but surely filled the entire eastern portion of the community. It eventually rose to three or four feet deep.
Nettie Altman evacuated with her family and two dogs, going to stay with her in-laws.
They had to leave the neighborhood in a boat. However, their home is elevated.
"We're surrounded by water but still have three plus feet before we have to worry about water in the house," Altman said. It's rough, you know, when you have to leave today and not come back."
Officials said the E Walnut crossing is closed. Only verified residents will be allowed to enter East Winfield.
It's estimated 150 homes are flooded or surrounded by water and 250 people have been forced out.
Volunteers worked to the last minute trying to reinforce the levee and hold back the river.
"It was valiant, but then again there's more river than levee," Sharp said. "There's not much you can do about it in the end."
