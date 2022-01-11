ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Two Ohio pilots killed during a plane crash Saturday near New Melle, Missouri have been identified, investigators said.
During a press conference Tuesday, officials identified the two pilots as 55-year-old George King and 35-year-old Amanda Youngblood. Both victims were from Ohio.
First responders went on a search for the small twin-engine Beechcraft Baron 58 near Highway F and Rugged Acres Lane that departed from Spirit of St. Louis Airport. Officials said the aircraft reached 8,000 feet before experiencing trouble as it was leaving St. Louis to go to the Centennial Airport in Denver, Colorado to pick up cargo at 7:10 p.m.
"The aircraft then appeared to turn back toward the airport before descending rapidly," the New Melle Fire Protection District wrote in a statement.
Nine minutes later, the plane crashed.
“There was not a distress call," National Transportation Safety Board investigator Michael Folkerts said. "There are some communications that we’re assessing that give the impression that potentially there was an issue, but we need to assess those further.”
Despite the rain and cold temperatures, investigators believe icing was not a factor. Folkerts added King had over 6,000 hours of experience while Youngblood had over 1,000 hours. No passengers or cargo were on the plane.
Some area residents called 911 after hearing a loud boom in the area. One resident's Ring doorbell camera even picked up the sound of the plane descending to the ground.
Around 9 p.m., debris was found but there was no indication the plane caught on fire after the crash. Six fire departments, St. Charles County Police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol canvassed 300 yards of the wreckage site by utilizing UTVs and drones to search the terrain.
The crash was deemed "unsurvivable".
News 4 has seen dozens of posts on social media platforms with an outpour of support for those who died, their families and first responders.
"We're sorry for your loss and we wish you the best. This was a small aircraft and you know, they were doing their job and didn't make it home that night," Nick Kasoff said.
Kasoff was at his home in Ferguson Saturday night when he started hearing rumblings of a plane crash near New Melle on social media.
"I jumped right onto a scanner website and started listening to what was happening. You could hear that there was a lot of running around in circles and frustration. They just got a lot of people out there on UTVs, search through the woods, followed some leads from residents who actually heard the crash inside their houses, and eventually came across the crash site," Kasoff said.
Reports show the aircraft was damaged beyond repair and that the plane was traveling around 300 mph at the time of the crash.
"Everybody's got a family and people that matter to them and it's always terrible no matter how you reach an unexpected end," Kasoff said.
Kasoff and dozens on social media thanked first responders for their efforts Saturday night. First responders told News 4 the search and recovery efforts were difficult.
"Obviously this is heavily wooded down here in the Defiance Augusta area. And so that makes the terrain more challenging to conduct a search in this nature," Kyle Gaines with the St. Charles County Ambulance District said.
All EMS and firefighters were called off the search Saturday night and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) began investigating.
A preliminary report will be released within two weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.