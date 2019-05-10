WATERLOO, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Michael Stodard, 63, his wife Rebecca, 61, of Mobile, Alabama, and their 4-year-old grandson, Hudson, of St. Louis, were in a small private plane when it crashed on along a Waterloo, IL neighborhood street.
All three of them miraculously survived, and for the first time since the crash on March 12, 2019, Stodard is speaking only to News 4 about what happened that day.
"I knew immediately that we had a catastrophic engine failure and that we only had about probably a minute, maybe two minutes at best, before we were going to be on the ground in some shape, form or fashion," said Stodard.
Stodard had 23 years of pilot experience and used every tactic he knew to land the plane safely. He thought he was going to, but then he said one of the plane wings clipped a tree and the plane nosedived into the ground and flipped upside down.
"When I came to I heard my grandson crying and I heard my wife crying...so I knew they were alive," said Stodard.
Stodard needed five surgeries after the crash for broken ribs, wrist, thigh, and a shattered shin. Rebecca had multiple surgeries for spinal injury and neck fractures, but Hudson walked away from the crash without a scratch. He was sitting in a car seat at the time of the crash.
"The car seat saved him, there's no question," said Stodard.
Stodard is thankful for many the people playing a role in his recovery today. First, he is thankful for Trin Daws, who lives in a home in Waterloo near the crash site. Daws has been in law enforcement for 20 years and immediately ran to the crash scene and began search and rescue before EMTs arrived.
"Trin and his wife, I just cannot thank them enough. I hope to be able to go meet them pretty soon, that would be pretty awesome," said Stodard.
Stodard is also thankful for the nurses, doctors and staff at Barnes Jewish Hospital and the Rehab Institute of St. Louis.
"I'm a physician and I know what good health care is supposed to look like and this is what it's supposed to look like," said Stodard.
Stodard is re-learning how to walk at the Rehab Institute and hopes to return to normal life again soon, but now with a new perspective.
"Just being more grateful and aware that life is so precious and it care change in a heartbeat," said Stodard.
He says he is not afraid to get back in a plane again because flying is something he loves to do and he doesn't want this crash to change his passion.
"It's the chance we take, it's the chance of living, but what's the alternative?...Not doing anything? Not going anywhere? Yeah, you could be safe, but that's not much of a life," said Stodard.
Since the crash, Stodard's daughter, who lives in St. Louis, has given birth to another son, so now the Stodard's have two grandchildren.
When Stodard and his wife are done with rehab they will return home Mobile, Ala.
