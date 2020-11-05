LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A small plane is stuck about 70 feet in the air after it crashed Thursday morning.
Lincoln County Fire & Rescue officials told News 4 the plane crashed near Wolf Creek Road around 9 a.m.
The pilot is still in the plane, which is stuck in a tree.
The pilot is not injured, according to authorities.
No other information has been released at this time.
