LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A pilot is safe after his plane crashed into a tree Thursday morning.
Lincoln County Fire & Rescue officials told News 4 the plane crashed into a tree near Wolf Creek Road around 9 a.m.
The pilot was stuck in tree 70 feet up alongside the plane until first responders were able to assist. About two hours after the crash occurred, he was seen walking on the ground.
The pilot was not injured, according to authorities.
