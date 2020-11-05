LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A pilot is safe after his plane crashed into a tree Thursday morning.
Lincoln County Fire & Rescue officials told News 4 the plane crashed into a tree near Wolf Creek Road before 9 a.m. After the crash, the 78-year-old pilot was able to make his way onto a tree branch and await rescuers.
Over two hours after the crash, the man was slowly brought down to safety with the help of Central County Fire and Rescue.
The pilot, Mike Fleming, told News 4 he has been flying since he was a teenager and was trying to land on a private airstrip nearby. Fleming was looked over by medical personnel at the scene, but was not injured.
Officials told News 4 now that Fleming is safe, they will look over the plane to ensure it doesn’t fall and injure anyone but they believe it is securely in the tree.
This is not the first time News 4 has covered an accident involving Fleming. In 2018, Fleming suffered a broken arm in a plane crash.
