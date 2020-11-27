CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two people are safe after an emergency landing at Spirit of St. Louis airport in Chesterfield.
The fixed-wing single engine plane took off from Springfield, Missouri with the pilot and one passenger. The engine then overheated and stopped working. They managed to safely land in Chesterfield around 8 p.m.
No other information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.