MASCOUTAH, Ill. (KMOV.com) – An F-15 plane crashed Tuesday morning at MidAmerica Airport in Mascoutah.
Official sources confirmed to News 4 the F-15 crashed on the runway before 7:50 a.m. Two pilots were reportedly on the plan when it crashed. One of them refused treatment and the other was taken to the hospital with minor injuries
News 4 has multiple crews heading to the scene and will update this story.
