PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Pike County Health Department is alerting the public after a possible public exposure to COVID-19 at the Pike County Fair.
The health department has identified 3 confirmed cases with multiple symptomatic cases. As of Wednesday, there are 18 active cases of COVID-19 in Pike County.
Anyone who attended the fair from Tuesday, July 28 to Saturday, August 1, should monitor themselves for symptoms.
If you develop any COVID-19 symptoms, you are asked to contact your healthcare provider. People who attended the fair but do not have symptoms do not need to quarantine unless they develop symptoms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.