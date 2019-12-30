ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The defending champs will have three representatives in the NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis this January.
Alex Pietrangelo, Ryan O'Reilly and Jordan Binnington were named to the Central Division's All-Star roster on Monday afternoon.
All-Star weekend will be January 24 and 25 at the Enterprise Center, the first time St. Louis has hosted the event since 1988.
The All-Star Game, a 3-on-3 hockey tournament with teams from each division, will begin at 7 p.m. that Saturday.
Pietrangelo was an All-Star in 2018, making this is second time. Conn Smythe Trophy winner O'Reilly is returning to the All-Star Game for a second consecutive year.
It will be Binnington's first appearance.
After the All-Star announcement, fans expressed their frustration that David Perron was left off the list. Perron has 40 points in 40 games (16 goals, 24 assists).
Blues fans have the opportunity to vote Perron on the Last Men In ballot. Voting begins Jan. 1 through Jan. 10. You can vote at NHL.com/vote.
Additionally, Matthew Tkachuk earned his first trip to the All-Star game in his hometown.
