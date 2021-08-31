ST. CHARLES, MO. (KMOV.com) – A new entertainment complex will bring pickleball and food to St. Charles.
Chicken N Pickle is a chef-driven restaurant and sports bar that has pickleball courts and a variety of yard games. The 120-acre development will be located south of Interstate 70 at Riverpointe Development. The new complex is expected to employ 150 people.
The St. Charles location will be Chicken N Pickle’s seventh site. The business was founded in 2017 in Kansas City. There are also locations in Wichita, San Antonio, Oklahoma City, Overland Park and Grand Prairie.
An opening date has not been announced for the St. Charles location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.