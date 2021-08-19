GRAFTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) –Eckert’s farm will begin pick-your-own apples starting this Saturday!
Apple-picking season beings at the Grafton and Belleville farms on August 21. You can get your ticket here.
The orchard, located at 20995 Eckert Orchard Road in Grafton, has been nominated as a contestant in USA Today’s 10 Best Apple Orchards in America. The farm is the only one nominated in Illinois.
Eckert’s is one of the largest family-owned pick-your-own orchards in the country. There are also Eckert’s locations in Versailles, Kentucky, Millstadt and Belleville.
Click here to vote for Eckert’s Grafton as the Best Apple Orchard in America. Voting ends on Aug. 30.
