ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Saturday's storms left a series of downed trees and power lines across the St. Louis area and left thousands without power for hours.
There were around 31,000 customers without power in the St. Louis area at 10 p.m., with many of the outages in St. Charles County. Ameren restored power to about 25,000 people overnight.
Several residents sent us photos of lightning, downed trees and downed power lines.
A decades-old tree uprooted in Ballwin and crashed down on a someone's house, damaging their roof. No one was home at the time. One neighbor said they didn't expect thunderstorms to cause this much damage.
"I'm shocked. I mean this big old tree just fell and I never heard a sound," neighbor Kim Johnson said. "I mean we've had high winds before, but I've never seen it pick up a tree like that. It's unbelievable. It just shows you the power of mother nature."
Ameren said crews are continuing to make repairs and restore service. Ameren customers an check the status of their restoration here or through Ameren's app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.