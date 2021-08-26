St. Louis police called to 3 shootings in 30 minutes St. Louis police were called to three separate shootings in 30 minutes early Thursday morning.

St. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis police are searching for multiple suspects in connection with a shooting near Forest Park earlier in the month.

The shooting took place around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 12 in the area of South Skinker and Clayton. According to police, several men were inside a car when five people with guns inside of a black SUV fired shots at them.

The 19-year-old shooting victim was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition. No other injuries were reported. Police later said the victims' vehicle had been reported stolen.

Two weeks after the shooting, police released multiple surveillance photos in hopes of identifying the suspects. The suspects should be considered “armed and dangerous,” police said. They were last seen in what was believed to be a black Nissan Armada.

Anyone with a tip that can assist in the investigation is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or a detective at 314-444-0100.